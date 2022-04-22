The popular children’s event – Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros – is returning to Memorial Park on Saturday, April 30.
The in-person literary fair by the city’s Public Library and Parks and Recreation will feature thousands of free books for children and various educational and interactive booths as well as food trucks and entertainment. The event had been held virtually the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event this year is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Memorial Park Reserve, 3100 Copper.
Special activities include appearances by area luchadores Dastan Theprince and Dulce Tormenta and the Sun City Stealth women’s tackle football team, which will hold a football camp for girls.
Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros is sponsored in part by the Great Khalid Foundation, which donated $5,000 for the event. The event has also received numerous other donations, including 10,000 new books from El Paso’s Black Friday stores and 1,000 copies of “Muchas Gracias, Maria” by El Paso’s Hal Marcus and Luke Lowenfield.
Started in 1997 by native El Paso children’s book author and educator Pat Mora, Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros has distributed more than 316,000 books over the last two decades.
Information: 915-212-3217; @diadelosninos on Facebook
