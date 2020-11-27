Are you looking to put a ring on it this holiday season? Or maybe a stud or barbell?
El Paso-owned Fox Labyrinth Piercing Studio is celebrating its 10th anniversary in December, as well as its recent move to a new, larger location at 3029 Montana, Suite B.
“The El Paso community has been very supportive since we opened at our first location, in Duranguito, 10 years ago and we wanted to thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” said owner Vivi Madero. “Cheers, to celebrating a decade of providing quality, safe piercings and high-quality body jewelry.”
Fox Labyrinth was voted Best Body Piercing Shop in El Paso Inc.’s 2020 Best of El Paso awards.
The shop’s 10th anniversary celebration will take place safely and virtually over three days at 7 p.m. Dec. 4-6. The virtual party will feature online games of loteria with prizes ranging from $50 to $250 in value.
The new 1,000-square-foot studio features two private piercing rooms and doubles the size of Fox Labyrinth’s previous location on McRae Boulevard. The large lobby retail area carries safe, top-quality body jewelry from high-end brands like Anatometal, Neometal, Body Vision LA, Diablo Organics and more. All piercings are done by hand with sterile single-use needles.
Due to COVID-19, Fox Labyrinth is open by appointment only and has put new guidelines in place to ensure the safety of staff and clients, Madero said.
The new studio will open in three phases, starting with check-ups on existing piercings and jewelry sales. Phase two will offer new piercing services with the exception of oral, nostrils and below-the-belt piercings. Phase three will include all piercing services. The studio also offers e-gift cards and custom jewelry orders.
“We’re excited to enter this new phase at our new location and to keep providing the same quality piercing services and jewelry to El Paso, while also keeping each other safe and healthy this holiday season,” Madero said.
