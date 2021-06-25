America’s 245th birthday is around the corner, just as the borderland and the world start to pick up and return to normal. Fourth of July festivities like fireworks, live music and more return to the area for Independence Day weekend.
Here’s what’s up for the coming week:
Saturday, July 3
DJ Irene Independence Day Block Party
When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Raves Club, 6816 Commerce
What you should know: Live music, food trucks, all ages welcome. Party will be indoors and outdoors.
How much: $10-$20. Tickets can be purchased at Raves Club and eventbrite.com
Information: @RAVESCLUB on Facebook
Indy-pendence Day:
Raiders of the Lost Ark in 4K
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Alamo Drafthouse, 250 E. Montecillo
How much: $10.50
Information: drafthouse.com
City of Las Cruces
Electric Light Parade
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Apodaca Park, 801 Madrid
How much: Free
What you should know: The theme is Stars and Stripes Forever.
Information: cityoflascrucesgov on Instagram
Sunday, July 4
Ascarate Park Fireworks
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: 6900 Delta
How much: $5 parking
What you should know: Live entertainment; swimming pool will be open from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Shelters available for rent $50 and up.
Information: 915-771-2380; epcountyparks on Facebook / Instagram
Pop Goes the Fort
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd., Fort Bliss
How much: Free
What you should know: Concert by First Armored Division Band and El Paso Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks followthe performances. Open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests only. No outside alcoholic beverages, glass containers or pets allowed.
Information: 915-588-8247; bliss.army.mwr.com
Midland at Speaking Rock
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 122 S. Old Pueblo
How much: Free
What you should know: Country band Midland will headline the show; special guest Jonathan Terrell. 21+ only.
Information: @speakingrock on Facebook
El Paso Del Norte
Lion’s Club People’s Parade
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Fourth of July parade starts at Hanks High School, 2001 Lee Trevino up Montwood and Yarbrough drives; ends at Album Park, 10259 Album
How much: Free
What you should know: Bring lawn chairs; facemasks are optional.
Information: El Paso Del Norte Lions Club on Facebook
Wet ‘N’ Wild
Waterworld Fireworks
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 8804 S. Desert, Anthony, Texas
How much: Fireworks show is free, entry into the venue prior to fireworks is $34.99 + tax. Discount tickets available at wetwild.com
What you should know: All guests must exit the park before fireworks show begins.
Information: wetnwildwaterworld on Instagram; wetwild.com
Western Playland Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: 1249 Futurity, Sunland Park, New Mexico
How much: Free to watch fireworks outside of park. Park will be open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Admission is $27.98 per person for pay one price bracelet to ride all rides, junior bracelet $16.60. Admission into park minus rides is $5. Ride tickets are $3 each.
What you should know: No outside food, drinks allowed.
Information: westernplayland on Instagram; westernplayland.com
Westside Rotary Club Parade
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Between Shadow Mountain and Mesa streets
How much: Free
Information: rotarywestelpaso.org
City of Las Cruces, NMSU Fourth of July Celebration
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Pat & Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead, NMSU
How much: Free
What you should know: Multi-platinum 90’s alternative rock group Gin Blossoms will headline the show. Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats will open the show. Fireworks after the show.
Information: cityoflascrucesgov on Instagram
