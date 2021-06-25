Fourth of July Parade
El Paso Inc. file photo

America’s 245th birthday is around the corner, just as the borderland and the world start to pick up and return to normal. Fourth of July festivities like fireworks, live music and more return to the area for Independence Day weekend. 

Here’s what’s up for the coming week: 

Saturday, July 3 

DJ Irene Independence Day Block Party

When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Raves Club, 6816 Commerce

What you should know: Live music, food trucks, all ages welcome. Party will be indoors and outdoors. 

How much: $10-$20. Tickets can be purchased at Raves Club and eventbrite.com

Information: @RAVESCLUB on Facebook

 

Indy-pendence Day:

Raiders of the Lost Ark in 4K

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Alamo Drafthouse, 250 E. Montecillo

How much: $10.50

Information: drafthouse.com

 

City of Las Cruces

Electric Light Parade

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Apodaca Park, 801 Madrid

How much: Free

What you should know: The theme is Stars and Stripes Forever. 

Information: cityoflascrucesgov on Instagram

 

Sunday, July 4

 

Ascarate Park Fireworks

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: 6900 Delta

How much: $5 parking

What you should know: Live entertainment; swimming pool will be open from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Shelters available for rent $50 and up.

Information: 915-771-2380; epcountyparks on Facebook / Instagram 

 

Pop Goes the Fort 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd., Fort Bliss

How much: Free

What you should know: Concert by First Armored Division Band and El Paso Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks followthe performances. Open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests only. No outside alcoholic beverages, glass containers or pets allowed.  

Information: 915-588-8247; bliss.army.mwr.com

 

Midland at Speaking Rock

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 122 S. Old Pueblo

How much: Free

What you should know: Country band Midland will headline the show; special guest Jonathan Terrell. 21+ only.

Information: @speakingrock on Facebook

 

El Paso Del Norte

Lion’s Club People’s Parade 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Fourth of July parade starts at Hanks High School, 2001 Lee Trevino up Montwood and Yarbrough drives;  ends at Album Park, 10259 Album

How much: Free

What you should know: Bring lawn chairs; facemasks are optional.

Information: El Paso Del Norte Lions Club on Facebook

 

Wet ‘N’ Wild

Waterworld Fireworks

When: 9 p.m.

Where: 8804 S. Desert, Anthony, Texas

How much: Fireworks show is free, entry into the venue prior to fireworks is $34.99 + tax. Discount tickets available at wetwild.com

What you should know: All guests must exit the park before fireworks show begins. 

Information: wetnwildwaterworld on Instagram; wetwild.com

 

Western Playland Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: 1249 Futurity, Sunland Park, New Mexico

How much: Free to watch fireworks outside of park. Park will be open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Admission is $27.98 per person for pay one price bracelet to ride all rides, junior bracelet $16.60. Admission into park minus rides is $5. Ride tickets are $3 each. 

What you should know: No outside food, drinks allowed.

Information: westernplayland on Instagram; westernplayland.com

 

Westside Rotary Club Parade

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Between Shadow Mountain and Mesa streets

How much: Free

Information: rotarywestelpaso.org

 

City of Las Cruces, NMSU Fourth of July Celebration

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Pat & Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead, NMSU

How much: Free

What you should know: Multi-platinum 90’s alternative rock group Gin Blossoms will headline the show. Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats will open the show. Fireworks after the show.

Information: cityoflascrucesgov on Instagram   

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.