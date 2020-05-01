The El Paso Community Foundation has partnered with Feed the Frontline, El Paso – the first clinician meal-support program in the city – to accept tax-deductible gifts and expand and sustain operations.
The program, formed as a result of business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, uses donations to buy and deliver meals from local restaurants to feed area hospital staff at no charge.
In its first four weeks, Feed the Frontline, El Paso delivered more than 1,600 meals to 14 medical facilities in the El Paso area. It schedules nearly 400 meals a week.
“We are incredibly grateful for the El Paso Community Foundation’s desire and willingness to help strengthen our network and support frontline workers putting their lives at risk on our behalf,” Vanessa Martinez, founder of Feed the Frontline, El Paso, said in a statement.
“Feeding our health care heroes while supporting local restaurant owners remains our first priority, and we are excited to continue in this work.”
With the El Paso Community Foundation’s help, Feed the Frontline, El Paso has received a $5,000 donation from each Marathon Petroleum and TFCU, which together will provide more than 1,000 meals.
The initiative’s founders encourage the community to make donations to Feeding the Frontline, El Paso, instead of directly to hospitals.
That will streamline the process of feeding hospital workers, alleviate stress on overburdened hospital administrators and ensure resources are dispensed according to need.
To donate: feedelpaso.org/donate; or call 915-317-6391 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.