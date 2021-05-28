The Paul L. Foster School of Medicine held commencement ceremonies for 91 graduates at the Plaza Theatre May 21.
The school, part of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has graduated more than 600 students who have become or are on their way to becoming practicing physicians.
All members of the Class of 2021 matched to residency programs across the nation and in El Paso, including programs at TTUHSC El Paso. Medical residents often remain in the region in which they are trained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.