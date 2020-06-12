Sandra Robles and her family have fostered 98 animals in about three years.
Now the borderland woman is being recognized as a Foster Hero by El Paso Animal Services, the Petco Foundation and Sketcher’s as part of National Foster a Pet Month.
“El Paso Animal Services has been blessed with amazing community partners who have stepped up time after time for our pets, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Animal Services Director Paula Powell said in a statement.
“Sandra is our rock star, helping countless homeless pets through her foster efforts,” Powell said. “She is the very embodiment of the hard work and kindness that has led to El Paso’s lifesaving success.”
National Foster a Pet Month, celebrated in June, is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives program, which encourages animal lovers to adopt, foster, volunteer and/or donate this summer. The initiative aims to inspire 1.5 million pledges to match the approximate number of pets euthanized in shelters across the United States each year.
The foundation also donated $1 million in emergency product and cash donations to animal shelters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the $13 million in donations to animal welfare organizations nationwide.
Information: elpasoanimalservices.org or petcofoundation.org/pledge
