Do you know where your food comes from?
For the past six years, the El Paso Community Foundation has hosted the Cultivate Forum, a quarterly free public forum comprised of speakers and short films that brings together borderland residents with an interest in environmentalism, sustainability and local food systems.
“We’re really just trying to connect the dots,” senior program officer Gary Williams said.
“We’re bringing them to this presentation so they can speak to others about what they’re doing. So, we have a wide range of folks – from university and college instructors and professors, to high school teachers, to whoever is trying to address it in their job or where they live.”
Williams said very little of the food we consume locally is actually locally produced, which is partially the reason that the Cultivate Forum was created.
“It’s designed to convene people so that they can learn from each other about the issues, become more educated, and possibly take action to address challenges,” he said.
The next forum will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Foundation Room of the El Paso Community Foundation, 333 N. Oregon and will feature the following presentations:
The Green Hope Project is presented by Candace Printz, an art teacher at El Dorado High School whose work involves taking trash found along Montana Avenue to create art.
“It talks about reducing solid waste and eyesore litter on the side of the road and repurposing it as beauty,” Williams said.
Local Food Hubs is presented by Adriana Clowe, president of the Desert Spoon Food Hub.
Growing the Local Economy Through Responsible Farming is presented by Max Rapaport, development manager of Grow Wild and Sierra Vista Growers.
“Lost World” is a 16-minute Sundance Grand Jury prize winning documentary about an existential threat to Cambodia’s mangrove forests.
Information:
915-533-4020; epcf.org.