The best culinary specialists from the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss won several awards with their borderland-inspired menu at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 4-13.
The team took home silver medals in two of the biggest categories – Military Hot Food Kitchen and Nutritional Hot Food – and a bronze medal in the Team Buffet category.
The team drew inspiration from the El Paso and Juárez community and how they came together after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in a Central El Paso Walmart, officials said in a news release.
“The first thing we thought of was El Paso Strong because we were inspired by the way we all came together,” said Sgt. 1st Class Fabian Murillo, a Los Angeles native and certified executive chef assigned to the 153rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade. “Some of us had family, team members and friends that were impacted so it’s still fresh in our minds.”
The menu was also inspired by the team’s heritage and culture, said Murillo, adding that the majority of the team members are Latinos.
“We created zesty Ensenada-style fish tacos using blue maize (corn) to make tortillas from scratch and a local beer from up the street to make the beer batter,” Murillo said.
The team also made crema fresca (Mexican crème fraiche); a curtido (Mexican cabbage coleslaw); hand-pickled radishes and jalapeño peppers; and chiles toreados (Mexican blistered peppers).
One of the entrées also included handmade chorizo and pumpkin seeds, while dessert featured handmade churros with grilled peaches.
Murillo and Sgt. Mark Pulido, a native of Dededo, Guam, assigned to 153rd QM FFC, each took home individual silver medals.
Pulido’s winning contribution to the buffet was a 150-pound chocolate tallow sculpture modeled after the Fray Garcia Monument in Downtown El Paso.
“I wanted to keep in line with the borderland theme, and I thought the bronze sculpture of Fray Garcia would be the perfect inspiration,” Pulido said.
The other three members of the professional team, Wright, Torres and Sgt. Lourdes Malone, a native of New York City assigned to 153rd QM FFC, each took home individual bronze medals.
Murillo received a commendation medal for Armed Forces Chef of the Year, Malone received a commendation medal for Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year and Spc. Ivan Goana, a native of San Antonio assigned to 153rd QM FFC, received a commendation medal for Armed Forces Student Chef of the Year.
The culinary battle is the largest military competition in North America sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation. Fort Bliss faced off against more than 200 military chefs from all branches of service around the globe, including the Armed Forces of France, Canada, Germany and the British Army.
