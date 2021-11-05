Twenty years after the U.S. military swarmed over Afghanistan in its campaign to avenge the 9-11 terrorist attacks, a massive military cargo plane evacuated that Middle Eastern country with 640 Afghans aboard and hundreds running alongside in a desperate attempt to flee the chaos of their crumbling government.
It was the first airlift of many that sought to remove Afghan allies who had aided the United States during its fight against the Taliban, the militant group that had just reclaimed the country in a swift, surprise offensive.
Eventually an estimated 124,000 U.S.-friendly Afghans would be removed by the United States and taken to safe havens in Europe and elsewhere in the Middle East for health and security screenings, and for processing to enter the United States as refugees.
Through a military relocation plan named Operation Allies Welcome, the U.S. government has distributed refugees to eight military installations around the country – in Virginia, Wisconsin, Texas, New Jersey, New Mexico and Indiana, with some 55,000 Afghan refugees remaining in military posts, according to government statements.
‘Doña Ana Village’
The region’s sprawling military installation of more than a million acres and 32,000 military personnel, Fort Bliss is one of the bases around the country housing those Afghan refugees who cleared health and security screenings.
“The leadership at Fort Bliss has been working hard to try to transition (Fort Bliss) from it being an emergency focus at the facility … to moving toward more of a focus on improving their quality of life while they are our guests,” Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said.
Escobar has toured the military facility twice this fall and has expressed confidence that Fort Bliss remains ready for any military operation despite the unexpected arrival of thousands of refugees.
“I serve on the House Armed Services Committee, and we are always concerned about anything that limits the ability for our military to be ready,” she said after her August visit to the base.
She said military leadership briefed her that prepaing Fort Bliss for thousands of the housing of large numbers of refugees was a valuable “training in setting up large scale operations” and “providing humanitarian support.”
“So while it absolutely makes Fort Bliss shift some of their operations around, it is not detrimental overall to their readiness. And it helps provide some pretty unique and special training to the troops,” she said.
Congresswoman Yvette Herrel of New Mexico has a different point of view.
“We have seen multiple assaults committed by Afghan nationals on American military bases,” said Herrell, whose jurisdiction entails the so-called Doña Ana Village where the migrants are housed.
“Our priority should be identifying people who worked with American forces in Afghanistan and rendering assistance to them – the vast majority of people we have brought to the United States have no established history of cooperation with our troops,” Herrell said.
In a press call with the reporters, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas described the Afghan refugee review as “a robust, multi-layered screening and vetting process” that comprised some 400 personnel in various departments, including the FBI and National Counterterrorism Center.
Resettling refugees
Fort Bliss officials said that as of late October, about 8,500 Afghan refugees remain at the base, and all of them are housed in the Doña Ana section of the facility.
“The majority of the Afghans who will be resettled in the United States have worked directly with the U.S. on its mission in Afghanistan, including across military, diplomatic, and development efforts, or will be a family member of someone who did,” said Rod Kise, a spokesperson for Fort Bliss.
Kise also said that “there have been no changes to buildings or expansions needed to accommodate evacuees” and that the timetable for a refugee’s stay at Fort Bliss depends on when they arrived, medical attention, work authorization delays, travel arrangements, and the “capacity of our resettlement agency partners and local communities” to accommodate refugees.
“Our goal through Operation Allies Welcome is to create a safe, dignified, and orderly process for resettling our Afghan allies, and to equip them for success as they rebuild their lives,” Kise said.
“We know they’ll strengthen our communities, as refugees and immigrants always have, bringing new life, energy, and ideas to the places they’ll now call home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.