The San Diego Padres, the parent club of the El Paso Chihuahuas, recently announced that Jayce Tingler had become their 21st manager in the team’s history.
Tingler, 38, is not a household name in baseball, but his relationship with general manager A.J. Preller goes back to their days together with the Texas Rangers.
Preller selected Tingler as a Minor League Rule 5 pick in 2005 while working for the Rangers as director of international and professional scouting.
A few years later, Tingler’s playing career ended, but he moved into coaching with the Rangers Summer Dominican League team.
Preller helped build the team’s developmental program in the Dominican Republic, and Tingler was a big part of it. He later moved into the front office and served as assistant general manager and also served as the Rangers bench coach.
“Jayce has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of coaching, player development and baseball operations, and our entire group believes that he’s the right person to lead our talented roster,” Preller said in a press release. “His multifaceted skill set, combined with his ability to develop talent and help players reach their potential at the Major League level, were key factors in his selection as our manager.”
Tingler is well versed in baseball analytics, a growing trend around big league clubs today.
He learned to speak Spanish while working in the Dominican Republic, and that will help him work with the Padres’ large number of Latin players.
He also knows the inner workings of the front office and has big league service time as a coach. The one thing he lacks is major league managerial experience, which is why this hire is a risk for Preller.
The Padres are built to win over the next two to five years, and they cannot afford to waste the prime years of Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer.
They still have plenty of young talent, including foundation pieces like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddock. In the Minor Leagues, left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore is considered a future ace of the staff.
The Tingler hire is just the first move of the offseason for the Padres. The team still needs veteran starting pitching to anchor the young rotation and they have plenty of young talent to offer other clubs. They also could try to move Will Myers who has struggled since signing a six-year extension with the Padres a few years ago.
Myers is set to make $60 million over the next three seasons, plus $7.5 million in signing bonuses. Baseball’s winter meetings happen to be in San Diego, and Preller will be busy shaping his team’s roster.
