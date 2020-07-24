With the Plaza Classic Film Festival hitting the road as a traveling show this year, why not also shake up the traditional movie snack?

Forget plain popcorn and soda, and instead consider grabbing some churros, corndogs, milkshakes, chili powder-topped fruit and other unique treats from borderland eateries before hitting up the festival’s drive-in sites. You’re allowed to take your own food.

Best of El Paso: Vote now for your favorite restaurants, hangouts, doctors and other professionals 

Frontera Churros

501 S. Campbell Ste. E-1

915-245-0560

Delivery and takeout

elpasomexicanchurros.com

@fronterachurros on Facebook

Frontera Churros.jpg

 

Frontera Churros offers a variety of fresh and made-to-order churros Downtown. Owner Berenice Saucedo said their most popular churro flavors are Gansito and cheesecake. Gansito cakes are filled with strawberry jam and vanilla cream and covered in chocolate frosting.  

“Most customers prefer to take our churro bite variety pack. It includes one of each of our specialty churros so that they can try them all,” Saucedo said. 

Frontera Churros has coffee, loose-leaf teas, smoothies and even a Mazapan agua fresca. And, they can also add CBD oil to any drink.

 

Lemon Beaters Lemonade

8556 Alameda, Space 105

915-500-4610

Dine-in and carryout

@lemonbeatersep on Facebook

Lemon Beaters.jpg

Lemon Beaters is only six months old and doing well, with a second location set to open on the Eastside in August.

Owner Alan Serrano said their most popular lemonade is the cucumber Tajin (chili powder). There’s about 10 other lemonade flavors and can be made sugar-free. 

Made-to-order corn dogs are also a hit, as the fresh honey batter is made in-house and from scratch. 

     

Cereal Killers 

2419 North Stanton

915-600-5670

Dine-in and carryout

@cerealkillers915 on Facebook

Cereal Killers.jpg

Cereal Killers is a popular shop for milkshakes made from unique flavors, including cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Capn’ N Crunch and Fruity Pebbles. 

Owner Andres Romero said their Premium Pistachio shake is also a hit with customers. 

If shakes aren’t your thing, try the donut holes, marshmallow bars, ice cream balls, brownies and pies. 

La Guerita Snacks

800 N. Yarbrough

915-999-3708

Delivery, takeout

@lagueritasnacks on Facebook

La Guerita.Fruiti.pina.jpg

If you’re into fruit that’s topped with chili powder and spicy Mexican candy, La Guerita is the place to be. 

The fruti-pina is a diced pineapple with chili powder, chamoy (savory sauces made with pickled fruit), spicy peanuts and watermelon and cucumber chunks. 

Spicy watermelon and apple slices, as well as snow cones, churros, pretzels and aguas frescas are also available.         

 

Social Ice

10978 Montwood Ste. D

915-307-4513

Take-out available

@epsocialice on Facebook

Social Ice.jpg

Snow cones and ice cream may not be movie staple, but may be the perfect treats to keep cool at the drive-in. 

Social Ice boasts about 60 different snow cone flavors as well as fried ice cream. 

There’s also fried Oreos and Twinkies, funnel cakes, mangoneadas (fresh diced mangos mixed with chamoy and tamarind) and more.

 

Sweet Pop Gelato

2114 N. Zaragoza 

915-224-8604

Carry-out 

@Sweetpopgelato on Facebook

Sweet Pop Gelato.jpg

Sweet Pop offers several water- and milk-based popsicles. You can add toppings of fruit, nuts, cereal and more. 

Customers on social media rave about the lavender flavor, including Joanna R. who on Yelp.com said “it may sound weird but the lavender has a pleasant flavor. The hardest part is deciding which flavor to choose...I can’t wait to try more flavors.”   

 

El Paso Kettle Corn

915-345-7066

Order online/by phone for delivery

elpasokettlecorn.com

@elpasokettlecorn on Facebook

EP Kettle Corn.jpg

But if you must have popcorn with your movie, have some with some flair.

El Paso Kettle Corn offers the sweet treat in nine flavors, including sweet-and-salty, chocolate, cheddar and caramel.

A fan of cheese? Try the jalapeno cheddar or cheesy cheddar.

Undecided? You can get four one-gallon bags for $20 and mix and match them to satisfy the entire family, owner Mike Aldrete said. The store is closed, but Aldrete said customers can place orders online and have their kettle corn delivered right to them at no extra cost.

