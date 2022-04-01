Foreigner Ultimate Playlist: Band’s greatest hits embody classic rock

If the term “classic rock” was to be embodied by any one band, a top contender would certainly be Foreigner.
No rock hits of the ’70s and ’80s playlist is likely to let an hour pass without showcasing the spiteful piano chords of “Cold as Ice,” the amorous opening synthesizer spell of “Waiting for a Girl Like You” or the salacious guitar chords of “Hot Blooded.”
Foreigner is scheduled to return to the Sun City for a performance at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Monday, April 11. As has become tradition with the band, a local school choir will be invited to perform
After successfully reconstituting its lineup in the mid-2000s, Foreigner emerged a harder, better, faster, and stronger touring band with the core of Mick Jones, the band’s founding producer, guitarist, keyboardist and singer-songwriter, as well as frontman Kelly Hansen, former Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson and keyboardist Michael Bluestein.
“Who wouldn’t want to keep playing these great tunes for adoring fans worldwide?” Bluestein said from his home in Los Angeles.
“The chemistry is just strong. Everybody likes hanging out with each other,” he said. “When you’re out on the road, there’s a lot of down time. And if you don’t like the people you’re touring with, that can be challenging.”
The stability of the new lineup – which has lasted nearly twice as long as Foreigner’s original incarnation – has worked out in spades for Foreigner.
Other than a revolving door of drummers, the core lineup remained unchanged from Bluestein’s addition in 2008 until saxophonist and keyboardist Thom Gimbel left in 2021.
The band even released a new Mark Ronson-produced LP of original music in 2009 titled “Can’t Slow Down,” giving Foreigner its best chart success since 1987 with three hit singles: “Too Late,” “When It Comes to Love,” and “In Pieces.”
Despite Foreigner’s latter-day successes, it still adheres to a classic-hits-only set these days.
“Some would say it’s a gift – the problem of having too many hit songs that everybody wants to hear,” Bluestein said.
“We love playing those newer tunes from time to time, but that classic stuff wins out. If it’s a question of whether to play ‘Double Vision’ or ‘When it Comes to Love,’ we all know which is going to win.”
Perhaps because of the band’s drive to preserve their hit-filled legacy, Foreigner has not released a new LP since “Can’t Slow Down” – instead only occasionally releasing new singles.
“From what I’ve heard, Mick has some stuff in the works,” Bluestein said.
“We love doing new stuff, but there’s a lot of forces at work that seem to kind of push toward playing the hits. The old expression ‘give the people what they want’ comes to mind.”
To commemorate Foreigner’s 40th anniversary in 2017, members of the band’s original lineup reunited alongside current members for a series of shows.
The tour was the last for Ian McDonald, the band’s founding keyboardist and saxophonist, who died of cancer in February.
“I was fortunate to get to talk to those guys,” Bluestein recalls of the reunion shows.
“We talked about some of the original equipment and arrangements used on the original recordings, and of course, rest in peace to Ian. Not just with Foreigner, he was an absolute legend with King Crimson, too. Some serious versatility there.”
Bluestein said that the endurance of the band’s catalog is worth noting.
“The songs are the unifying factor,” he said.
“People’s attachment to them – that trumps everything. We feel like we’re doing them justice and given the fact that the tour keeps selling out, it seems to be working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.