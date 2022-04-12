Foreigner rocks full house to its feet - however old

The popular rock group Foreigner brought the full house at the Abraham Chavez Theatre to its feet Monday, April 11 as it delivered all its classic hits with high energy, solid sounds – and a little humor.
“How many of you over 40 remember being able to stand through the whole concert?” lead singer Kelly Hansen joked with the audience who sat as he spoke. “I’m just doing all this talking just to let all the old people rest.”
The band had no qualms about its age, embracing instead that they remained young at heart while bantering with its fans of "mostly over 40, 50 and 60" and "people under 40 with great taste in music."
Celebrating its 45th anniversary, the band opened the show with “Double Vision” and “Head Games” before addressing the audience saying, “We’re ready to party, are you? Let’s get this rock-n-rolling.” Foreigner then delved into “Cold as Ice” as Hansen walked through an entire row of fans playing the tambourine.
With a change of pace, the band brought down the house with its power ballad, “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”
“I did see some very romantic people out there on that one,” Hansen said.
The night continued with a barrage of hits: “Blue Morning, Blue Days,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Fever” and “Jukebox Hero,” pausing in between to give returning drummer Bryan Tichy a perfect jaw-dropping solo.
In a drawn-out tease, Hansen introduced the band's biggest hit, the epic platinum ballad, "I Want To Know What Love Is" -- which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1984 -- saying, "You know the song... let's make some noise and sing it together."
And we did, closing out the concert with "Hot Blooded" -- a perfect ending to a steamy hot show.
The concert sold out with about 2,400 fans at the venue.
Opening up for Foreigner was the Socorro High School choir, which started their three-song set with “Sixteen Candles,” followed by “Lollipop” and Toto’s “Africa.” The choir won a contest that earned the group a $500 donation from Foreigner.
