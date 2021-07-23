Pancit Wagon Filipino Cuisine
Food truck owner Carmelita McDonald missed Filipino food when she and her husband moved to El Paso in 2010 – inspiring her to open her own food truck.
“I was born and raised in the Philippines. There weren’t any Filipino restaurants or food trucks at the time (in El Paso). When the opportunity presented itself, I bought an old 1977 Chevy step van that had been converted into a food truck.”
McDonald has since upgraded to a larger and newer truck. She and her husband, Adam McDonald, also recently opened a rolled ice cream trailer called Adam’s Rolled Ice Cream.
Pancit’s top selling dishes are the pancit bihon (noodle dish) and lumpia (Filipino egg rolls).
De Nile Foods: Taste of the Mediterranean
food truck owner Sherine Van Arkel offers original Mediterranean cuisine in El Paso. She got her start with her food truck back in 2016.
“I like to eat, and this is the best way for me to enjoy food with other people,” she said. “The people in El Paso are nice and have been welcoming to other cultures.”
Van Arkel said the spices she uses are similar to those used in Latino cuisine. The best-selling entrees are gyros and chicken shawarmas, she said. She also offers vegan and vegetarian options.
