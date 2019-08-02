’ve covered more Sun Bowls than anyone in the media still living.
I’ve written about the Sun Bowl in several of my books. I’ve been a booster of the game all my life.
Yet, I wasn’t originally invited to take part in recollections of Sun Bowl games by some members of the media and others recorded by the Sun Bowl recently.
So, heck. I thought I’d write my own treasured memories of the Sun Bowl. They include Sun Bowl games that UTEP won.
I WAS 7 YEARS OLD when the first Sun Bowl game was held on Jan. 1, 1935, at El Paso High School Stadium before 3,000 spectators. I wasn’t at the game, but I was aware of it.
The game pitted a group of high school stars from El Paso against Ranger High School, the second-ranked high school football team in Texas.
Ken Heineman, probably the most notable football star in the history of El Paso, accounted for every point in the first Sun Bowl as El Paso upset the heavily-favored Ranger Bulldogs, 25-21. He passed for a 65-yard touchdown, ran seven yards for a touchdown, passed for a 30-yard touchdown, intercepted a pass and ran it back 70 yards for a touchdown. And he kicked an extra point.
UTEP HAS PLAYED in the Sun Bowl eight times and won five of them.
The Miners, then known as Texas Western College, beat Georgetown, 33-20, for their first Sun Bowl victory in 1949. Coach Jack Curtice had recruited nearly the entire Odessa High School team that had won the state championship in 1946 and was loaded with talent. Pug Gabrel scored two touchdowns, Bill Chesak one, Dan Fraser from 31 yards out and Wayne Hansen returned an onside kick 53 yards for another.
COACH MIKE Brumbelow led the Miners to successive Sun Bowls in 1953 and 1954. Dick Shinaut quarterbacked the Miners during their successful 1953 season (8-2) then turned in a stunning performance in the Sun Bowl. Southern Mississippi entered the 1954 contest with a 9-1-0 record which included a victory over nationally ranked Alabama and was an overwhelming favorite. But Shinaut led the Miners to a 37-14 victory and was so outstanding he was named the first-ever winner of the C.M. Hendricks Most Valuable Player award.
THE NEXT YEAR, Jesse Whittenton, who had played on offense and defense on the 1953 team, took over as quarterback and led the Miners to an 8-3 record and a 47-20 win over Florida State in the Sun Bowl. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Whittenton completed seven of 13 passes for two touchdowns, scored two rushing touchdowns and kicked five extra points in one of the game’s greatest performances.
THE MINERS, with the Border Conference having dissolved in 1962, went independent in most of the 1960s. Unfettered by conference rules, they could recruit any players available. Coach Bobby Dobbs came up with some great ones. Dobbs also came up with an unusual play to beat favored TCU in 1965. Deep in their territory and less than a minute remaining, quarterback Billy Stevens took a knee in the end zone so the Miners could punt. The Miners’ defense held and the team won, 13-12. Stevens threw for 208 yards and was named MVP. Chuck Hughes caught seven passes for 115 yards.
THE MINERS, newly renamed the University of Texas at El Paso, returned to the Sun Bowl in 1967 and beat University of Mississippi, 14-7. Quarterback Billy Stevens won his second Most Valuable Player award, passing for 155 yards and a touchdown. Bob Wallace caught six passes for 83 yards.
The Miners have not been successful enough to be invited to the Sun Bowl since and have not won an out-of-town bowl game in six tries.
But what Sun Bowl memories they left us with.
