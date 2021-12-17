Game Day 2015 - 550

Washington State defeated Miami during the 2015 Sun Bowl – nicknamed the Snow Bowl over the blizzard that hit the Sun City.

 Photo provided by Sun Bowl Association

When Miami and Washington State meet in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31, it will be a rematch of their 2015 game. 

That game was memorable because of the snowy conditions that both teams had to play in. 

Despite the blizzard-like conditions at times, the two teams combined for 715 total yards. The Cougars won the game 20-14.

EVERETT LOUIS

UCLA celebrates its comeback win against Northwesteran in 2005.

In fact, Miami has never played in sunny El Paso. Five years earlier, their first trip to the Sun Bowl featured 34-degree weather in a 33-17 loss to Notre Dame. 

Let’s hope the weather is better this time around. 

Here are three other strange Sun Bowl games that have taken place over the years:

A Scoreless Tie

Arizona State 0, Catholic 0: Jan. 1, 1940

Nobody comes to a football game to watch two teams battle for four quarters but score no points. 

is exactly what happened when Arizona State met Catholic University of Washington D.C. 

The Sun Devils were playing in their first ever postseason bowl game and were averaging more than 21 points per game, while the Cardinals tallied 25 points per game in the 1940 season. ASU turned the ball over five times in the game but Catholic could never convert any of them into points. 

The final outcome was the only scoreless tie in the history of the Sun Bowl. 

The Fog Bowl

Mississippi State 26, North Carolina 24: Dec. 28, 1974

When you think about El Paso in December, fog is the last thing that comes to mind.  However, 37 years ago, the Sun Bowl looked more like Chicago’s Soldier Field during their famous playoff game against the Eagles in 1988.

An overnight snowstorm left moisture on the field that turned into steam when the sun came out during the first half of this game.  The “Fog Bowl” as it is known was one of the more bizarre yet memorable moments in Sun Bowl history.

fog bowl 1974_James_Betterson_UNC resized.jpg

The 1974 Sun Bowl was nicknamed the ‘Fog Bowl.’  

The Comeback

UCLA 50, Northwestern 38: Dec. 30, 2005

This Sun Bowl was one of the crazier games for a number of reasons. First, UCLA came back from 22-points down, a Sun Bowl record for largest deficit for a victorious team. 

The contest also featured over 1,000 yards of total offense, two defensive touchdowns for Northwestern, and two consecutive onside kicks returned for touchdowns for UCLA. It still remains the highest scoring Sun Bowl in the game’s history.

Will anything strange happen on Dec. 31 at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl? We’ll soon find out.

___

Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.

