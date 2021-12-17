When Miami and Washington State meet in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31, it will be a rematch of their 2015 game.
That game was memorable because of the snowy conditions that both teams had to play in.
Despite the blizzard-like conditions at times, the two teams combined for 715 total yards. The Cougars won the game 20-14.
In fact, Miami has never played in sunny El Paso. Five years earlier, their first trip to the Sun Bowl featured 34-degree weather in a 33-17 loss to Notre Dame.
Let’s hope the weather is better this time around.
Here are three other strange Sun Bowl games that have taken place over the years:
A Scoreless Tie
Arizona State 0, Catholic 0: Jan. 1, 1940
Nobody comes to a football game to watch two teams battle for four quarters but score no points.
is exactly what happened when Arizona State met Catholic University of Washington D.C.
The Sun Devils were playing in their first ever postseason bowl game and were averaging more than 21 points per game, while the Cardinals tallied 25 points per game in the 1940 season. ASU turned the ball over five times in the game but Catholic could never convert any of them into points.
The final outcome was the only scoreless tie in the history of the Sun Bowl.
The Fog Bowl
Mississippi State 26, North Carolina 24: Dec. 28, 1974
When you think about El Paso in December, fog is the last thing that comes to mind. However, 37 years ago, the Sun Bowl looked more like Chicago’s Soldier Field during their famous playoff game against the Eagles in 1988.
An overnight snowstorm left moisture on the field that turned into steam when the sun came out during the first half of this game. The “Fog Bowl” as it is known was one of the more bizarre yet memorable moments in Sun Bowl history.
The Comeback
UCLA 50, Northwestern 38: Dec. 30, 2005
This Sun Bowl was one of the crazier games for a number of reasons. First, UCLA came back from 22-points down, a Sun Bowl record for largest deficit for a victorious team.
The contest also featured over 1,000 yards of total offense, two defensive touchdowns for Northwestern, and two consecutive onside kicks returned for touchdowns for UCLA. It still remains the highest scoring Sun Bowl in the game’s history.
Will anything strange happen on Dec. 31 at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl? We’ll soon find out.
Steve Kaplowitz has hosted "Sportstalk" from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso.
