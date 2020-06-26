The purple blossoms along Airway Boulevard have been selected among the Top 100 commissioned public art pieces worldwide.
The CODA Awards – which recognize the best pieces that integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces – chose Flores del Desierto among its honorees.
Depicting sage covered in purple blossoms, the stainless steel piece created by Christopher Weed is part of the city’s Airway landscape improvement project. The 11 sculptures stand 31 feet high along Airway from about Edgemere Boulevard to Interstate 10.
The public can vote for the piece to be honored with a CODA People’s Choice Award through June 30 at codaworx.com/codaawards/2020.
Several other El Paso art pieces have been recognized by CODA in recent years, including the Westside Natatorium’s Marquise, Radiance at the El Paso International Airport and the Sun Pavilion at Blackie Chesher Park.
