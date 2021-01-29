For decades, Rabbi Stephen Leon has been helping people find their hidden religious roots – roots that can go back to Jewish ancestors persecuted during the Spanish Inquisition.
On the Feb. 6 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Leon, now rabbi emeritus, about crypto Jews in the borderland.
Then Martha Vera, honorary Spanish consul in El Paso, explains why Sephardic Jews were sometimes forcibly converted or tortured, and ultimately expelled from Spain and later Portugal.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturdays on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
