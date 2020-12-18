Saying that 2020 has been a tough year is a little like saying it’s been a tough match for a boxer whose opponent is using a baseball bat. Every time you look up, new punches just keep coming. Some days it feels as if the headlines batter your very soul.
With a grim election season in the rearview and a seemingly grimmer winter on the horizon, perhaps it’s time to reinvigorate that soul. Across the country, spiritual leaders and religious thinkers are grappling with how to encourage healing for the past and fortitude for the future.
Doing this is both much harder and much easier than you might think. There are small things you can do, especially during the holiday season, to find light in the darkness and prepare yourself to face down whatever comes next.
Create a ritual.
“My understanding of how prayer operates, and how meditation operates, is that if you do it in order to get a fix it’s not going to work,” said Rabbi Adam Kligfeld of Temple Beth Am, in Los Angeles. “You do it over the course of a lifetime.”
That said, it’s an easy thing to start. Kligfeld teaches a form of meditation where he simply sits, closes his eyes and breathes intentionally. He’s fond of sports analogies and said meditation and prayer are a little like baseball, because even if you fail 70% of the time, you’re a star.
The Rev. Traci Blackmon, a St. Louis-based pastor in the United Church of Christ, is up at 4 every morning to pray and prepare for her day.
“I have a disciplined prayer life,” she said. “It’s the way I live my life because it’s the only way I can get grounded.”
If you’re not interested in prayer, find an activity that brings you peace. Several religious leaders recommended reading stories from history to connect with the past and see how other people faced adversity. But Blackmon said the important thing is to make room in your life for deep contemplation and stick to it.
Think like a poet.
Hamid Entezam feels especially well prepared for pandemic life. A practicing Sufi, he is a presenter on a Farsi-language television show about spirituality in Islam called “Partove Noor” (Ray of Light). An important part of Islam, Entezam said, is perseverance, or sabr in Arabic. Life, he said, is full of suffering, and our job is to find the path through it. But that path can be sublime.
“You need to acquire beauty-seeking eyes so you can find beauty in the world, including in turmoil, tragedies and hardships of life,” he said. “There is still beauty to be seen.”
He said it is that ability that allows poets and artists to recognize and portray the beauty others don’t see. In the same way, there is beauty in your home, friends and co-workers just waiting to be found.
Forgive your enemies.
Finding beauty in your friends and co-workers is easy. The real challenge is finding beauty in people who hate you.
“You love your neighbor? Or you love your family?” Roberts said with a wry smile. “What’s the big deal or special about that? Love your enemies.”
But the hardest enemies to love, he said, are the people closest to you — the people who know how to really hurt you or have hurt loved ones. It’s easier to realize you misunderstood a faceless enemy than to forgive someone you understand perfectly well.
The first step, Roberts said, is to remember the people who have forgiven you, even when you were clearly in the wrong. Once you tap into that gratitude, forgiveness for others comes easily.
“The greatest forgiveness you offer people are to those who don’t ask it,” he said.
Light a candle.
“It is not a coincidence that many, many religious traditions have some form of a festival of light in the dead of winter,” Kligfeld said. The act of lighting a candle can be an act of hope.
In fact, some have argued the real miracle of Hanukkah wasn’t that a temple’s oil lasted for eight days, it was that someone had enough hope to light it on the first day, he said.
So many people have died alone, with loved ones just out of reach, Blackman said. “I want people to know that they’re not alone. And a candle does that” by reminding us we are spiritually connected.
Rediscover your charity.
“Serving others is one of the best ways to exercise spirituality,” Raushenbush said.
While you may not feel comfortable spending time at a soup kitchen right now, donating money doesn’t have to be a soulless tax write-off. He said, if you can afford it, set aside a few dollars every day or week to donate to a new charity and learn about it.
Blackmon said that if you don’t have money, you still have a lot to offer. Spirituality for her is woven to a sense of community, and she finds hope in delivering home-cooked meals to older adults living alone. You can also collect supplies for the homeless, volunteer at organizations desperate for support, or send supplies to them. But she said the best charity is the simplest.
“Write a letter,” she said. “It’s a very comforting thing to get a letter. Write letters to people maybe in your family that you haven’t connected with in a long time.”
Find a way to grieve.
Blackmon said the hardest part of the pandemic has been the inability to mourn with friends and family those who have died. It’s simply difficult to gather in order to say goodbye. Too many people have died alone, she said, and left others to mourn alone.
For Blackmon, this isolation is tragic. It will be the lasting scar of the pandemic. She has no advice to alleviate this pain beyond just finding a way to be with the bereaved.
“It’s not about what you say. It’s just reminding people that they don’t have to be alone,” she said, pausing a moment. “That they’re not alone.”
“It is not a coincidence that many, many religious traditions have some form of a festival of light in the dead of winter,” Kligfeld said. The act of lighting a candle can be an act of hope. In fact, some have argued the real miracle of Hanukkah wasn’t that a temple’s oil lasted for eight days, it was that someone had enough hope to light it on the first day, he said.
Kligfeld said this year the lighting of Hanukkah candles will take on a much deeper meaning.
Blackmon agrees. So many people have died alone, with loved ones just out of reach, she said. “I want people to know that they’re not alone. And a candle does that” by reminding us we are spiritually connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.