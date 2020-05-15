Cemeteries in El Paso are the final resting place for many famous, and infamous, people. Among the eternal residents is John Wesley Hardin, the notorious gunslinger, outlaw and lawyer of the 1890s.
On the Saturday, May 23 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with historian Bernie Sargent about the famous people buried in El Paso cemeteries. And he’ll explain what happens when work crews find evidence of old cemeteries under streets and alleys in downtown El Paso.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.