What started as a small gathering of film lovers in a chapel at Trinity-First United Methodist Church in 2002 is about to turn 20. And now, The Film Salon returns to in-person screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo in March after several months of virtual gatherings.
The Film Salon was founded by El Paso radio host, film historian and businessman Charles Horak.
“Frankly, I didn’t know whether anyone would show up that first month,” Horak said. “I never would have thought we’d still be going 20 years later.”
And still going it is.
Each month, a different classic film is screened, opening with an introduction and post-film discussion. The 1941 comedy masterpiece, “Sullivan’s Travels,” written and directed by Preston Sturges, will be screened at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
What is the Film Salon and when did it start?
The idea was born out of a book group my wife started in 2002 and it got me wondering if something similar for film could be created.
I had been watching a lot of classic movies at home via DVD in those days and lamented not being able to watch these films with an audience.
I admit, in those early years it took some coaxing to get me up in front of an audience to speak about film.
Most of my adventures in film programming, film festivals and my radio show would not exist if it weren’t for what I’ve learned programming and introducing films at The Film Salon.
Why did you choose ‘Sullivan’s Travels’ to re-start the series in person?
Typically, I plan our programming in 4-6 film arcs that usually focus on a subject, like an actor, a director, occasionally a genre or, a technology like Technicolor.
The current series of films by writer-director Preston Sturges had to go to a virtual format due to the latest COVID surge.
We’ll provide a hybrid experience for viewers who are still not comfortable coming out – we’ll live stream my introduction and post-film conversation via Zoom.
What was Preston Sturges’ influence on comedy in film as a writer and director?
Sturges was an important name for me to introduce to audiences as he had one of the most meteoric rises (and falls) in Hollywood history, making eight films in four years in the early 1940s.
He was also one of the first screenwriters to become a director and paved the way for many others in the 1940s. So, he was a bit of a pioneer. He had a very unique sense of humor that combined satire and an acute understanding of human nature, with low brow slapstick and sophisticated approach to visual humor.
His comedies were extremely successful, and he often subverted the prevailing censors and mandates of the production code.
What films can people look forward to in coming months?
We’ll finish out the series in April with Sturges’ underseen comedy “The Miracle of Morgan Creek” that pushes against the edge of what was acceptable under the production code in the 1940s.
We’ll then celebrate The Film Salon’s 20th Anniversary in May with what has become our annual tradition – a secret screening.
This year, for our 20th, we’ll have two secret screenings – Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, May 14 and 15.
We conclude the night with a reception at the Alamo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.