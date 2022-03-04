The Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces series returns for 2022 starting this month.
The fiesta on South El Paso Street features live music, entertainment, mariachis, folklorico dancers, food trucks and art vendors and aims to expose the public to Downtown’s shopping district.
The first fiesta is from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 12 on El Paso Street between Paisano and Fourth streets under the Paseo de Las Luces historic gateway that’s lined with lights and streetscapes. Other fiestas will be held May 21, Sept. 17 and Nov. 19.
Information: 915-400-2294; downtownelpaso.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.