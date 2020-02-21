For the last 40 years, I have attended spring training.
My father grew up a New York Giants fan, and even after the team moved to San Francisco in 1958, he never stopped rooting for them.
At first, we would watch them practice in Casa Grande, Arizona. Giants owner Horace Stoneham built his ballclub a $2 million facility in 1962 and it served as the team’s ultimate training resort. In addition to the multi-field complex, Francisco Casa Grande also featured an 18-hole golf course, a pool and airstrip.
In fact, when the Giants were not using the facility in February and March, it served as a resort for the rest of the year. I remember the practice fields being wide open and players were everywhere.
As a kid in search of autographs, it was heaven. The Giants would walk next to us, never turning down our autograph requests while frequently chatting with fans. The team left in 1982 to train in Phoenix and two years later, moved to Scottsdale.
Although their new facility was still fan-friendly, access to ballplayers was more restricted than at Casa Grande.
Fast forward to 2020 and spring training has become more than half-a-billon-dollar industry in Arizona.
The Cactus League houses half of Major League baseball and teams are spread out throughout the Phoenix area.
Suburbs like Glendale, Peoria, Goodyear, Mesa, Maryvale, Scottsdale and Tempe house one or two ballclubs in state-of-the-art facilities. Exhibition games are played in February and March in front of as many as 10,000 fans.
I have continued the spring training tradition with my family, and we always go for a few days during the week of Spring Break.
As my son Joel gets older, he is more interested in autograph collecting.
Joel was hooked when San Diego Padres bench coach Mark McGwire threw him a baseball two years ago at a spring training game and later signed it.
The challenge is that getting players to sign baseballs, bats or baseball cards is getting tougher each year. Teams have limited fan access, with most of the practice fields either fenced or roped off.
However, this year I took my family for the first time during President’s Day weekend.
Kurt Gross, the founder of Powerbull Bat Company, gave me the idea a few years ago. He had taken his family that same weekend and they had a terrific time watching teams practice before the exhibition season. All of Major League Baseball reports to their spring training homes in mid-February, but there are much fewer fans in attendance than a few weeks later when games start.
The highlight of our trip was in Peoria, home to both the Padres and Seattle Mariners.
Since the El Paso Chihuahuas have seen many of their former players make it to the Padres, this team would be the perfect place for us to start.
Fan access was terrific and many of the team’s best players signed autographs and even took pictures.
My son was not afraid to walk up to players and coaches and ask them for their signature. Not only did he fill up a baseball with Padres autographs, but he also watched them work out. Some of them hit off of a tee like every little leaguer. Others were working on balance and agility drills. Pitchers spent time practicing their fielding.
All of these drills were helpful, especially since we went up to Phoenix with the head coach of Joel’s baseball team. They had never been to spring training before and they were excited to have such close access to a Major League Team.
I plan to go back to Phoenix next month during spring break. Instead of waiting until game time, an early morning arrival at the ballpark is a great way for baseball fans to get up close and personal with their favorite team, while exploring the training complex.
___
