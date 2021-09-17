The Festival of Chariots will bring authentic Indian music, theatrical performances, yoga, meditation booths and food to the borderland this fall.
The Hindu festival, which will feature a traditional parade of the ancient Ratha Yatra celebration, is set for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 401 E. Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo) in Downtown. It kicks off at noon with the parade, followed by a Festival of India celebration.
World-renowned kirtan band, Mayapuris, will perform at the festival, along with theater performances by Prema Collective.
All activities, food and performances are free to the public. Guests can shop for traditional Indian goods at the event.
The tradition of celebrating Ratha Yatra goes back thousands of years and is one of the most celebrated events in India and worldwide. Ratha Yatra is derived from two Sanskrit words: Rathawhich, means chariot or carriage; and yatra, which means journey or pilgrimage.
“We are so excited to introduce this special holiday, Ratha Yatra, to our El Paso community,” festival organizer Madhi Nair said in a statement. “We invite everyone to come to the festival and to enjoy this cultural tradition, performances, food and activities.”
Information: elpasofestivalofchariots
