LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Superstore” is losing its manager — star America Ferrera says she’s departing the NBC sitcom after its current season. The season five finale will air on April 18.
Ferrera plays the manager of a big box store in the show, which has been renewed for a sixth season. She also serves as an executive producer on the series and has directed several episodes.
Ferrera became the first Latina to win the top comedy actress Emmy Award for her the title role in the series “Ugly Betty” in 2007.
She is expecting her second child with her husband, actor/director and former El Pasoan Ryan Piers Williams.
“As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family,” Ferrera said in a statement.