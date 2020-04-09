Consider it a circle of giving: You open your heart and your wallet, a struggling eatery gets a lifeline and tired health care workers are provided free meals.
That’s the basic premise behind Feed the Frontline El Paso, a program started in the borderland by 22-year-old Vanessa Martinez just over a week ago.
“I’m always looking for ways to serve in my community,” said Martinez, a native El Pasoan who graduated from Franklin High School in 2015.
“I had heard of Frontline Foods and other similar models in other cities, so I reached out to friends and family to do something here.”
Within 48 hours, Martinez and a small group of volunteers had the initiative up and running.
Under the program, donated funds are used to buy meals from local restaurants, who then deliver them at no cost to area hospitals to feed workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within a few days, Martinez raised more than $10,000, including a large donation from Super Motors car dealerships.
The first delivery was held April 2 at Hospitals of Providence
East, where health care workers were treated to meals from Holy Grail Bistro.
Locally owned restaurants can sign up to participate online. They must be able to make and deliver 25 to 100 meals for one hospital donation.
As of Wednesday, April 8, the program had raised $13,300 and delivered some 900 meals to five hospitals, Martinez said.
“Our goal is to feed as many health care workers on the frontline as possible while giving some business to area restaurants during the next few weeks while the shelter-in-place directive is in active,” Martinez said.
Martinez graduated from the University of Baylor in Waco with a double major in international business and entrepreneurship and corporate innovation in 2018.
She interned with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and had a fellowship with Gov. Greg Abbott working on policy and budget issues when the governor declared the statewide emergency over the coronavirus.
“I decided to come home and see how I could be of service here,” Martinez said.
When that directive is lifted, the program will be reevaluated to see how it can best continue to serve the community, she added.
“Depending on donations, we could extend the program beyond hospital workers and into other areas that may need our help.”
Martinez said that 100 percent of the donations go to the local restaurants.
Feeding the Frontline started in Boston as a grassroots movement to provide restaurants with a donation-based framework to help them stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of similar initiatives have taken root nationwide since the pandemic began, including Comfort Catering El Paso.
The program was started by Aria Bella Daniels and Giuliana Daniels in El Paso after the pandemic started to unfold and impact the borderland community.
The public can make donations through a GoFundMe account, and the money is used to buy meals from local restaurants that are then donated to area hospitals.
Its first delivery, 40 meals from the Charcoaler, was made to the Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus April 3.
Another donation from Kiki’s Mexican food restaurant was also delivered that day.
