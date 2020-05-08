Tony the Tiger is definitely, well, you know – great.
The loveable cat teamed up with Sun Bowl Association outgoing Board President Stuart Sliva, incoming President Natalia Flores and Executive Director Bernie Olivas to help distribute boxes of cereal at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank on April 30.
Kellogg’s, who sponsors the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, donated 25,000 pounds – or 44 pallets – of cereal.
The food bank has been providing food boxes to some 2,000 families a day under its drive-through distribution centers since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
To donate to the food bank, or sign up to volunteer, visit elpasoansfightinghunger.org or call 915-298-0353.
