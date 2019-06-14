FC Juárez to play in Liga MX, highest-level Mexican soccer

The highest level of professional soccer will return to the borderland later this year, as the FC Juárez team will play in Liga MX.
MountainStar Sports Group, which also owns the El Paso Locomotive FC USL soccer team and El Paso Chihuahuas Triple-A baseball team, and several Mexican investors acquired a certificate of affiliation to play in the league. The group bought the Puebla-based franchise Lobos de la Benemérita Universidad de Puebla, or Lobos BUAP.
Liga MX, the highest-level league in the Mexican Fútbol Federation, announced the changes June 11. Liga MX comprises 19 teams, including Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America.
“The new team will bring excitement to fútbol fans on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border. and we intend to compete strongly,” Alejandra De La Vega Foster, chairwoman of FC Juárez’s Los Bravos and a co-owner of MountainStar Sports Group, said in a statement.
The FC Juárez Bravos were established in 2015 with MountainStar Sports Group holding a minority interest in the ownership organization.
MountainStar Sports Group Chairman and CEO Josh Hunt in the news release said that the new Liga MX team may require a new stadium in Juárez.
“One of our goals is to have FC Juárez play in a first-class, state-of-the-art, soccer-specific venue,” he said. “It’s still very early in the process but with the community and business support we believe exists in the Borderplex, we hope to pursue that goal.”
The Liga MX Los Indios de Juárez, the last Juárez team to play at the top-level, was disaffiliated in 2012.