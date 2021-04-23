For more than 100 years, a government agency called the International
Boundary and Water commission has dealt with issues that are crucial to El Paso and to the border – hot-button matters like who owns water, where is the U.S.-Mexico border, and how to stop flooding.
But for some El Pasoans, the IBWC is also a family matter, like the family of engineer Henry P. Corbin.
On the May 1 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Henry Corbin’s grandson, Randy Corbin. He’ll explain the work done by his grandfather as told through Corbin’s early work and correspondence.
We’ll also talk with Mark Howe with the International Boundary and Water Commission about how the agency shaped the region’s history.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.