At the end of World War II, Wernher von Braun and his team of German scientists were brought to Fort Bliss in El Paso. They worked there and at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, and later von Braun led the development of the Saturn V rocket.
But it wasn’t just the scientists who came to El Paso. They brought their families – their wives and children.
On the Feb. 13 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll find out more about how the German scientists and their families adjusted to life in the United States.
Our guest is Sue Taylor, curator supervisor at the New Mexico Museum of Space History. She’ll also discuss the women of the space race, including female scientists, computers and astronauts’ wives.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
