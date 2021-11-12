Since it opened to rave reviews on Thanksgiving Day of 1912, Hotel Paso Del Norte has been an eyewitness to historical events that changed El Paso and the world.
During the Mexican Revolution, brave El Pasoans watched battles in Juárez from the hotel’s rooftop.
Over the decades, some of the biggest names in history – including presidents and movie stars – stayed in its lavish rooms. After years of disrepair, a monumental renovation restored the hotel’s historic glory while bringing it into the 21st century.
On the Nov. 20 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll talk with the hotel’s concierge, David Varela, who will give us an insider’s view. Varela will be joined by historian Bernie Sargent.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
