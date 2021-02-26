You may not know it, but if you live in El Paso, you live in the Texas Mountain Trail Region of far West Texas. The area is famous for its spectacular inventory of bucket-list destinations, including awe-inspiring mountains, paleontological treasures, historic missions, a boundary-bending river, restored architectural jewels, and a history that starts with prehistoric humans and is still evolving today.
A volunteer-based organization, the Texas Mountain Trail is part of the Texas Heritage Trails Program that was created back in 1968 to increase heritage tourism.
On the March 6 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore the history of the Texas Mountain Trail from El Paso to the Big Bend. Our guests are executive director Wendy Little, Robert Alvarez with tourism board Visit Big Bend, and El Paso historian Bernie Sargent.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com. executive director
