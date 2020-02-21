As part of Women’s History Month, the El Paso County Historical Society through several events in March will “highlight the lives of prominent local women who contributed to this region’s rich and diverse history.”
“The events to be held at the historical society underscore the local roots of Women’s History Month. So many important local women of different backgrounds have made El Paso and the Southwest better because of their efforts to further the suffrage movement and promote charity work,” Joseph Longo, curator at the El Paso County Historical Society, said in a statement.
Among the events is an exhibit about El Paso suffragettes who advanced women’s involvement in society in the late 19th and 20th centuries.
The grand opening of “Women as Social Agents of Change: El Paso Social Housekeepers, 1880-1930,” will be held March 7 at the Burges House, 603 W. Yandell. A talk by archivist Susan Novick titled “Charity Work and Civic Improvement: Jewish Women’s Activism in El Paso from 1889-1930” will follow.
The exhibit will run throughout March 2020.
A talk titled “Modern Woman: Historical Trends in Fashion, 1880-1920” will be held March 28, also at the Burges House. The talk will be by UTEP professor Elisabeth Sommer and local researcher Kathy Pepper.
Women’s History Month began in Santa Rosa, California, in 1978 as a week-long observance. Today, it is celebrated nationally throughout March and is meant to honor the women who transformed the country through their vision, perseverance and actions, historical society officials said.
The Burges House, headquarters of the El Paso County Historical Society, is open from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Friday.