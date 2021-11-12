A new exhibit at the El Paso Museum of History explores the impact World War II had at home and abroad.
“El Paso’s Homegrown: World War II” opens at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe. The exhibit features photos and other items from the museum’s collection and from the community.
El Paso and the borderland have a special connection with the military.
It’s estimated nearly 50,000 veterans – men and women who served on active duty in the U.S. military – live in El Paso County. And that’s. not accounting for people who served in the National Guard or Reserve and were not called to active duty or those who currently serve at Fort Bliss. The post is home to more than 35,000 active-duty military personnel and a major source of pride in our region.
The future Mexican American Cultural Center under construction at the Main Library Downtown next door to the history museum will feature an elaborate sculpture paying tribute to Company E.
The small Texas National Guard Unit was made up of young Mexican Americans – most of them from poor El Paso neighborhoods – fighting during World War II. Most were killed in action.
Officials remind the public that the museum is open during construction of the cultural center. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
Information: epmuseumofhistory.org
