Former UTEP basketball star Tim Hardaway is among a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Hardaway, 54, a Chicago native, played for UTEP under famed coach Don Haskins, leading the Miners to four NCAA Tournaments (1986-89) and four Western Athletic Conference titles (two regular season, two tournament). He was chosen WAC Player of the Year in 1989, receiving the Naismith Best Little
Man Award. He was later inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame, and his No. 10 Miner jersey was retired.
Hardaway played 13 seasons in the NBA with Golden State, Miami, Dallas, Denver and Indiana and was a five-time All- Star. Hardaway was a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team at the 2000 Summer Olympics that won a gold medal.
He’s the father of NBA star Tim Hardaway Jr., who plays for the Dallas Mavericks.
Other Hall of Fame nominees include Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh.
The Class of 2021 will be announced on May 16. The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for September in Springfield. The exact date has not been released.
The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemicand has been rescheduled for May 14-16 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
