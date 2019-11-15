Evern R. Wall, a former longtime president of El Paso Electric Company, died on Nov. 5. He was 86.
Evern was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in Borger, Texas, to the late Truman and Georgie (Hyman) Wall.
He then married Phyllis Marie Parker on June 8, 1952.
Evern was the president of El Paso Electric Company from 1975 to 1989. He also served on numerous civic and community boards throughout his career. Evern was also an active member of Shady Grove Church of Christ until his passing. He loved to study the Bible, oil painting and fishing. In recent years, Evern also enjoyed working at the Hawkins Mini Mall.
Evern is survived by his daughter, Debbie Acton, and her husband, Ron, of El Paso; his son, Randy Wall, and his wife, Joy, of Farmington, N.M.; his sister, Freda Crosby, and her husband, Bud, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; his sister-in-law, LaRue Wall, from Tyler, Texas; and his grandchildren, Jani Rowe, Shauna Cameron, Evern Randolph Wall III (Bud), Annette Rodden and Jenny Ulibarri; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Evern is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Wall; and his brother, Melvin J. Wall.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 9, at Shady Grove Church of Christ in Big Sandy, Texas. He was buried at Holly Tree Cemetery in Hawkins, Texas