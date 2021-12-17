Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Check out these events across El Paso: mariachi Chistmas concert; Santa at the malls; opera in the patio; ice skating; holiday movies and more. Don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar online at elpasoinc.com/local-events.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
A MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez takes center stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Plaza Theatre with Spanish and English holiday hits, including “Ave Maria” and “Silver Bells” to “El Niño del Tambor” (“Little Drummer Boy”) and favorite traditional mariachi classics. Tickets start at $29.50. Info: ticketmaster.com; elpasolive.com
Last Minute Christmas Market
The Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market puts together this event that gathers more than 100 local, small businesses with great Christmas gifts. Starts at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 19 at 7930 N. Mesa. Info: 915-261-1500; uppervalleymarket.com; uppervalleymarket@gmail.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
EL PASO OPERA AT THE FOUNTAINS
Catch the El Paso Opera in this special performance at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Fountains at Farah, 8889 Gateway Blvd. West.
It’s all part of the Fountain’s Music on the Lawn: Holiday Edition. The series features live entertainment by local schools Saturdays through Dec. 18 and is capped off with the opera performance. Bring your own chairs or blankets.
ONGOING
EL PASO WINTERFEST
The popular festival continues at San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts District in Downtown through Jan. 2. Lights, displays, ice skating, music, food, entertainment, arts & crafts, more. Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
WINTERFEST ICE SKATING
Arts Festival Plaza by the Plaza Theatre. Sessions are 50 minutes and run $5-$8. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 4-11 p.m. Thursdays; 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays; noon to midnight Saturdays; noon-9 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, Jan. 2. Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
PARKS & REC HOLIDAY FIESTAS
Live music and entertainment; food trucks; vendors at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills in Downtown. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Friday - Sunday, to Jan. 2; and 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23; Thursday, Dec. 30; Friday, Dec. 31
HOLIDAY MOVIES AT THE PLAZA
The historic theatre at 125 Pioneer Plaza in Downtown continues its free Holiday Movies series through Jan. 2.
Organists perform on the plaza’s original, restored Wyler Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ before each movie.
Catch “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Santa Clause” and “Frozen” among others. Hours and schedule: epwinterfest.com.
EASTRIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD LIGHTS
The neighborhood in East El Paso has long decked out – way out – for the holidays, with lights, displays and music.
Free and open to the public. Drive through or walk the blocks. Daily at dusk thru Jan. 2.
Enter off McRae Boulevard at Cartway just a few blocks north of Interstate 10; Deby Lewis at Glenway streets; or Wedgewood at Fenway.
SUN CITY HOLIDAY LIGHTS
KISS-FM hosts this family-friendly drive-through lights and display show at Desert Warriors Paintball, 13900 Montana. Admission: $30 per car. Open 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in December.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Before he comes down your chimney, Santa is busy hitting every mall in town to give you the best holiday Instagram post ever.
Catch him at various dates and times now through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at Cielo Vista Mall, Bassett Centre, Sunland Park Mall and the Fountains at Farah.
