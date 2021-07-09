The El Paso Museum of History will celebrate the end of its popular exhibition, “Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border,” with a farewell event from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe.
The free, family-friendly event includes music, food trucks, pachucos and pachucas, and a lowrider showcase in Cleveland Square Park in front of the museum. A live radio remote with radio personality Mike Guerrero of 92.3 KOFX will be part of the event.
The free exhibit is on display at the museum through July 25. It showcases a collection of lowrider memorabilia ranging from photographs and trophies to lowrider cars on display, as well as oral histories from lowrider car club community members in the border region.
“It is great to see our community come together to tell the story of its culture,” El Paso Museum of History Curator Erica Marin said in a statement. “You can really see the passion and pride that goes into the lowrider lifestyle.”
The El Paso Museum of History has partnered with EPTCruising.com, and the larger low riding community for the exhibit.
Information: epmuseumofhistory.org
