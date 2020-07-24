The Mexican beer Estrella Jalisco is pledging $1 million to bring colorful art in all forms to communities across the Southwest, including El Paso.
On a mission “to brighten lives,” the company in a news release said it’s looking for artists from across California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
The program kicks off this summer in El Paso, Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix, where larger-than-life murals will take over blank walls in public spaces, officials said.
“Each piece of art will visually reflect Estrella Jalisco’s vibrant, colorful heritage and have a special connection to its neighborhood by featuring a Local Star, a person who is making a positive impact in their own unique way,” the company said in a statement.
Estrella Jalisco has also introduced an Artists In Residence program, a collective of nine bright and bold artists from across the country for the first initiative of its commitment.
The public is invited to nominate local artists who are making a big impact in their communities for the program.
To submit a nomination via Twitter, post the artist’s name and a description of their work and impact, then tag them and @EstrellaJalisco and include #SaludYourStar and #contest on your post.
Updates and information:
@CervezaEstrellaJalisco on Facebook and Twitter.
