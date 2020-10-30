Estella Calvillo Rodriguez left this earth peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020, in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 86.
Estella, born in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, on March 23, 1934, quickly made her way to the United States and in that time she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Estella was a strong, determined, caring, and family oriented woman. She never let anything stop her. She was a caring person, and that showed with her family and her work. She served 14 years with the El Paso Independent School District, where she worked in several cafeterias until she retired.
She spent every moment she could with her grandchildren and traveled across the state of Texas to do it on multiple occasions.
Estella will be remembered as an incredible sister and aunt, but most of all, an amazing mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind her sister Andrea Pimentel; her daughters, Kathy Kelly, Roberta Rodriguez and Jenni Rodriguez-Venzor; her grandchildren, George Rodriguez, Meredyth Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Amanda Rodriguez and Vincent Venzor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Sanchez; her siblings, Guillermo Calvillo and Sylvestre Calvillo; her husband, Roberto Rodriguez; and her sons-in-law, Meredith Kelly and Paul Venzor.
