The era of quarantine and social distancing signaled an abrupt stop for sports — with the exception of esports.
G2A, a video game market place, has seen search traffic for the FIFA 20 game soar by 131%, while searches for the NBA 2K game has seen double that increase. And that’s still nothing compared to the whopping 2,332% increase in search traffic for the F1 2019 video game, according to pcgamesn.com.
Video games, or esports, have piqued the curiosity of millions hunkered down in their homes with newly released games like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” the most talked about game in the United States for the past month, according to data from nintendowire.com.
For the El Paso Honey Badgers – El Paso’s first and only esports team – staying connected through video gaming has always been the norm.
“We have seen a spike these past couple of weeks of people that have joined our Discord. I’ll get on there every day from about 9 o’clock and stay there until like 2 a.m. just talking to the players while playing games,” said Alex Villarreal, the team’s communications manager. “Even though we can’t physically be with one another, we communicate as much as we can.”
The Honey Badgers began as a student organization at the University of Texas at El Paso in February 2019 with only 15 players.
Now, the team has a membership of almost 300 players on its Discord channel, which is a smartphone app where players communicate while gaming.
Sarah Huizar, the team’s program coordinator, says Honey Badgers is geared toward education and promoting youth development.
“The way we see it is that there’s two different areas of esports: Esports in education and competitive esports, where players actively compete in these tournaments for money and street cred. Esports in education is a much more communal thing where winning is not the goal. We’re more about esports in education,” Huizar said.
“We’ve always had interest from kids in K-12 schools in almost every single school district, and it’s also college people interacting with other college people,” she added.
The esports team usually hosts in-person gaming events at UTEP, but since the dawn of quarantine, the team has maintained its close-knit connection through Discord.
While gaming has surged in popularity, it’s only thriving online.
Glitch, a video gaming center in East El Paso that would routinely host successful video game tournaments every weekend, has been gasping for air since nonessential businesses shut down.
Glitch tried hosting tournaments online, but players simply weren’t interested, said owner Nick Dobard.
“We’ve had a massive decrease in competitors. I’m talking like 90% decrease in gamers because would you prefer to watch a Super Bowl on the TV or would you prefer to see it live? That’s the same thing with esports. You know, during tournaments there’s a little bit of name calling and stuff like that,” Dobard said. “That’s what brings out the soul of the gamers, man. When I’m playing in my room by myself, there’s no fans, there’s nobody there to support me. I’m all by myself.”
Glitch laid off all of its employees and Dobard fears his business will not survive if nonessential businesses remain shuttered by mid-May.
The video game venue was desperately counting on the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but according to Dobard, Glitch did not qualify.
“There should be loans for small, small businesses because a lot of businesses here don’t even have that many employees. How can we even compete with these other businesses that get those loans?” Dobard asks. “They screwed up.”
