Sports journalist and businesswoman Erin Andrews will serve as the speaker at YWCA El Paso del Norte Region’s 27th Annual Women’s Luncheon this spring.
Andrews, 43, served as a correspondent on ESPN sports and later joined Fox Sports, becoming the lead sideline reporter for its NFL broadcasting team. She competed in ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and later co-hosted the show. A popular podcaster, Andrews also has a fashion brand and an NFL-themed clothing line for women.
“The Women’s Luncheon is an afternoon of inspiration and empowerment,” YWCA El Paso CEO Sylvia Acosta said. “Erin Andrews’ experience as a woman in the male-dominated sports community and as a successful businesswoman make her an excellent speaker for the 27th Annual Women’s Luncheon.”
The luncheon will be held Wednesday, April 20 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.
The event is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers and has raised more than $10 million the past 27 years, officials said.
Information: 915-519-0000; ywcaelpaso.org; or email at womensluncheon@ywcaelpaso.org.s
