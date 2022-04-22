Sports journalist and businesswoman Erin Andrews – a cancer survivor and advocate for early screening – was the keynote speaker at the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region’s 27th Annual Women’s Luncheon Wednesday, April 20.
Andrews spoke about her career in a male-dominated field, saying the key to her success has been hard work, doing what she knows and loves – and having “no other option but to do it.”
Andrews, 43, has served as a correspondent on ESPN sports and Fox Sports, later becoming the lead sideline reporter for its NFL broadcasting team. A contestant then host of “Dancing with the Stars,” Andrews also has a popular podcast, a successful fashion brand and a women’s NFL-themed clothing line.
She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 and is now cancer free.
This year’s testimonial was by Leticia Flores, who told her powerful story of surviving domestic abuse and finding help and hope at the Y’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center. Flores now lives independently.
The annual fundraiser drew about 2,000 people.
