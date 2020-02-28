They say there’s a Selena song for every mood – so be ready for a roller coaster of emotions when the El Paso Symphony Orchestra celebrates the life of the late Queen of Tejano Music on March 7.
The star of the show, guest vocalist Isabel Marie Sánchez, will bring Selena Quintanilla’s unforgettable voice and style to the Plaza Theatre stage.
Bohuslav Rattay, now in his seventh season as EPSO artistic director, will conduct.
“Bo and the musicians love to do these special concerts,” said Ruth Ellen Jacobson, EPSO executive director. “This music was a challenge to our Czech conductor, but he’s excited to do something different.”
Jacobson said she’s always looking at programs that have proven successful for other orchestras.
In July 2019, the Houston Symphony Orchestra premiered “The Music of Selena” with Sánchez to enthusiastic audiences.
“A Houston Symphony musician orchestrated a selection of Selena’s hit songs, so we’ll be using their arrangements for our instruments,” Jacobson said.
Selena’s star power
Singing everything from rhythm and blues, techno-pop, disco and Latin music, Selena had an extraordinary career. Billboard magazine named her the best-selling Latin artist of the 1990s, becoming the first female Tejano singer to win a Grammy for the Best Mexican-American Album in 1994.
Not only was Selena a gifted singer and songwriter, she was a spokesperson and an innovative designer who sewed her own outfits and sold her fashion line in boutiques.
Selena was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995. She was only 23.
Sánchez: Singing prodigy
Sánchez, who’ll turn 17 four days before the concert, already has a dazzling career herself.
After her singing had the judges and audience on their feet when she appeared on the third season of “La Voz – Kids,” her talent caught the attention of Selena’s father and manager, Abraham Quintanilla.
The Quintanilla family asked Sánchez to perform Selena’s hit “No Me Queda Mas” at the 35th Annual Tejano Music Awards in 2015.
“She has the family’s blessing and they have mentored her,” said Rosemary Flores, EPSO operating manager. Sánchez released several albums, including “Sigueme,” and “XOXO, Hugs & Kisses,” under Q-zone Records – Abraham Quintanilla’s record company.