The 45th Annual EPCC Student Art Exhibition showcases the best paintings, sculptures, digital design and animation work of students at the El Paso International Museum of Art through Saturday, April 30.
“Having the opportunity to share the students’ artistic achievements with the College and with the greater El Paso community every year is an unforgettable experience for the students,” EPCC Professor and Coordinator of the Student Art Exhibition Zoe Spiliotis said in a statement.
“And as 2022 is our first live exhibition since the pandemic started, it is sure to be no exception.”
All artwork selected for exhibition in the student art show is juried by recognized art and design professionals, including El Paso artist Laura Turón.
The show is now open at the museum’s Turney -Youth Art & Education Gallery and coincides with the EPCC Faculty Art Biennial Exhibition being held in the North Gallery. A joint opening reception was held at the museum on Saturday, April 2.
The artists represented in this year’s faculty exhibition are Sarelah Aguilar, Adrian Aguirre, Cleo Arevalo, Don Cowan, Rodolfo Castro, Brack Morrow, Lisa Miller, Davinia Miraval, Michelle Murphy, Frank Rimbach, Hector Romero, Harry Sanchez, Marco Sanchez, Louie Salazar, Zoe Spiliotis, Isadora Stowe, Sterling Trantham and Miguel Valenzuela.
The museum is also holding its Pillars of Support Campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 – the year’s operating costs not including salaries or repairs.
The nonprofit museum is funded by community donations and doesn’t receive any money from the city or state.
The El Paso International Museum of Art, 1211 Montana, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.
Information: 915-543-6747; internationalmuseumofart.org.
