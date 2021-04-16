The first major exhibition in the United States devoted to the art and activities of the group Cercle et Carré is on view at the El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown, through Aug. 15.
The “Cercle et Carré and the International Spirit of Abstract Art” includes works by famous artists Wassily Kandinksy, Sonia Delaunay and Taueber-Arp.
The show reunites some works from the 1930 exhibition and includes work by more than 30 of the original participating artists.
Pairing rarely seen drawings, paintings, and prints from the exhibition with earlier and later works, Cercle et Carré (Circle and Square) illuminates the international legacy of abstract art.
The exhibit is organized by the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia.
“Short lived but, in some ways, a pivotal event in the history of Modernism, the movement allowed the artists whose works are on view to express a purer reality in abstraction than what they saw as the skewed reality of the Surrealists," William U. Eiland, director of the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia, said in a statement.
“Their response came through geometry, plain and solid. There, these artists found truth.”
Information: 915-212-0300; epma.art
