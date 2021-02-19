El Paso Community College will hold its Black History Legacy program at noon Friday, Feb. 26.
Participating in the program will be Pastor Melissa Miller, Eric Mpwo, Shonique Tornes, Julie Loving-Scott, Curtis Smith and Monica Tucker. Mistress of ceremony will be Nichole Gomez of KVIA Channel 7 and keynote speaker will be Jeremy Edmonson.
The event will premiere and be available for future viewing at the college’s YouTube channel.
Olga Chavez, director of EPCC’s Diversity and Inclusion Programs, in a statement said recognizing the accomplishments of Black Americans is an important part of the college.
“The diversity of students, faculty and staff and their important roles leads to a better community as a whole,” she stated.
A Black History Discussion Panel will be held online through Microsoft Teams starting at noon Thursday, Feb. 25. Panelists will include EPCC faculty member Alexis Anderson-Chaves, librarian Antonio Rodarte and community member Curtis Smith. Shonique Tornes will serve as moderator. Find at link at epcc.edu/Services/Diversity.
A virtual exhibit in partnership with the El Paso Art Association opened on Feb. 17 and remains available on the college’s YouTube channel.
This year’s national theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity & Diversity.”
Black History Month has been celebrated since 1976, though its origins trace back to 1915 with the founding of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History half a century after the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States, according to history.com.
Information:
915-831-7898;
