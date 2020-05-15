A group of volunteers at El Paso Community College is preparing and delivering meals to students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chefs Share was created by Daniel Guerra, a chef in the college’s Culinary Arts Program who wanted to ensure students didn’t go hungry. He was soon joined by eight other faculty and staff in the program who prepare boxed meals and care packages of snacks and baked goods. The volunteers also partnered with the Tejano Food Pantry, which was created by EPCC’s Student Government Association.
“With so many people dealing with the extremely negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m honored to help in some small manner,” said Chef Patrick Rosser, the first to volunteer with Guerra.
Since the program started in late March, more than 500 pounds of food has been prepared. The chefs personally deliver all the meals, logging more than 1,000 miles across El Paso County – from Red Sands to Tornillo to Canutillo.
EPCC chefs have been relying on community donations, including from partners like Sysco, to make the meals possible.
To help, the Foundation for EPCC started the StayStrong Student Emergency fund.
You can donate at go.epcc.edu/GiveNow and select the Stay Strong Fund and scroll to the EPCC Cares, Chefs Care fund.
