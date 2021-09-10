The El Paso Community College Hispanic Heritage Committee will host a series of events for the 20th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
This year’s theme is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.”
The virtual kick-off for the monthlong celebration will be at noon Sept. 23. It will be followed by the Annual Virtual Mentor’s Recognition at noon Oct. 14, where the college will honor influential members of the community. The winners for the 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship will be announced.
This year’s celebration will include an online Read-In inviting the public and students to read a poem or short story about this year’s theme. The read-in is from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 6.
A Virtual Art Exhibit will be held Sept. 23 to Oct. 14. EPCC students, staff and the public can submit their artwork at go.epcc.edu/HHM-ArtSubmForm. The deadline for artwork entries is Sept. 18.
For links to the events on YouTube, visit epcc.edu/Services/Diversity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.