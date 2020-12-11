El Paso Community Collgege Culinary Arts Program graduate Ana Dominguez and former Instructor Jonathan Bowden competed on Netflix’s “Sugar Rush” and tasted sweet victory when they won the $10,000 first place prize for their episode.
“I am humbled and happy and it is a total pleasure to see people cheer for a fellow El Pasoan,” Dominguez said. “Something EPCC has taught me is that you should aim to be a better person not just for yourself but for the community and I feel accomplished just by seeing smiles. It really has been the better prize for me.”
The Season Two holiday episode titled “Christmas Countdown” features the two bakers demonstrating their culinary prowess. The judges commented on the team’s ambitious and impressive execution of their bakes, ultimately unanimously choosing them as the winners.
“I am very grateful to EPCC for all the opportunities provided in order for me to accomplish my goals,” said Dominguez, a former student of her co-competitor Bowden.
Since graduating, Dominguez has brought the skills she gained professionally back to EPCC as an adjunct faculty member.
Dominguez said the lessons she’s taken from the reality television competition have helped shape her classroom instruction.
“I want students to set goals for themselves and work for them and this experience has proven to me that we can get what we work for. That is the number one lesson I want to pass on to them out of the experience I had being on a high production show.”
EPCC culinary instructor Daniel Guerra is not surprised at the win.
“Our mindset is to be this region’s best culinary program from San Antonio to Phoenix and beyond. We feel very confident in the quality of our graduates and will gladly put them in competition against any other school’s grads.”
EPCC’s Culinary Arts Program is the only collegiate-level program in the region – with the closest similar program in Albuquerque. The program’s reputation extends well beyond the region, with companies in California and Alaska recruiting EPCC Culinary Arts graduates.
Information: epcc.edu/Academics/CulinaryArts
Lisa Elliott is an external relations special projects assistant with El Paso Community College.
